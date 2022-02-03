Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exxon Mobil stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

