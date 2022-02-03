EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZCORP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

