Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Up 5%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10.

About Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.