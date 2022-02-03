Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,473,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,305,000 after buying an additional 730,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 20.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

