Fentura Financial, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCBB:FETM)

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Fentura Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $20.65.
About Fentura Financial
