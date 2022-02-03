Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £129.65 ($174.31).

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($197.63) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £110.70 ($148.83) to £127.50 ($171.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($164.69) to £155 ($208.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($169.94) to £132.60 ($178.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($172.09) to £125 ($168.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FERG stock traded down GBX 263.17 ($3.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £114.97 ($154.57). 539,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,710. The stock has a market cap of £25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is £112.11. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.18) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($183.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

