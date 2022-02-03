Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RACE traded down $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,276. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

