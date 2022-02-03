Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Up 5%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 69,832 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000.

