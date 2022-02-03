Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,158 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,620 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

SCHW stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

