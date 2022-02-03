Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,133,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $160.82 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

