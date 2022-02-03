Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

