Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 464.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

