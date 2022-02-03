Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,893 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

