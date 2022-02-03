Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.