Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

