Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

