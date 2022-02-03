First Business Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $393,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

