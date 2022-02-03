First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. First Community makes up 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.