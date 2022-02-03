First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 84,614 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $564.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

