First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.01

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 55462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

