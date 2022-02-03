First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

