First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 84221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$188.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.