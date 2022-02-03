First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,789 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

