First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.56. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

