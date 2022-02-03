First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

