First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.