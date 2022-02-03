First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,590 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

