First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.