First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FVC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter.

