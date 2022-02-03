First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. 8,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 38,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.