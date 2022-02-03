First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.78 and last traded at $97.58. 81,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 63,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90.

