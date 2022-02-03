First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.74. Approximately 91,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 37,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

