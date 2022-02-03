Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 388,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,997,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$486.58 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

