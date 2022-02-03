Flamingo (FLM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.78 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $70.97 million and $8.78 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.48 or 0.07080560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.53 or 1.00102772 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054890 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

