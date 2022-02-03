Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

