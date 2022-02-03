FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.79. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 60,700 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

