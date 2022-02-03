FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 826,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.