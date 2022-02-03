Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 682,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 46.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.