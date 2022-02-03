Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 263,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

