Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,780,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,890,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,892,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000.

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

