Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,780,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,890,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,892,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.