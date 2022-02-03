Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 55,522 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,522 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $735.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.