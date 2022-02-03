Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.