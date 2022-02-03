Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

