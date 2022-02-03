Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35 to $6.55 EPS.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

