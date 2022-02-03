Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35 to $6.55 EPS.
Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
