Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$195.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 in the last 90 days.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$169.76 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

