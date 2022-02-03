Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Stake Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 7.16% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 3,030.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQE stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.