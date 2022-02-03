Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRLN. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $293,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.