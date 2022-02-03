Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,307. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

