Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,307. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
