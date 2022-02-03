Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Up 1.8%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

