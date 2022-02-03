frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

FTDR stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 8.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

