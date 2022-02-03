FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

TRGP opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.